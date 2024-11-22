Shooting Investigation In Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY – Police in Lancaster County are investigating a shooting Wednesday, November 21 around 6:23 p.m., in the 1500 block of of Passey Lane in Lancaster Township at the Creekside South Apartments. Authorities found two victims, both teenage males, with gunshot wounds. The victims were transported to Lancaster General with non-life-threatening injuries. An initial investigation indicates that there is no ongoing or extended danger to the public. Police say the victims and the shooter were known to each other. Anyone with any information or with residential video surveillance, is asked to call Manheim Township Police at 717-569-6401.