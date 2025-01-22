Shapiro Statement On Presidential Inauguration

HARRISBURG – Gov. Josh Shapiro released a statement in response to the inauguration of President Donald Trump. Shapiro congratulated President Trump after being duly elected by the American people, who now holds the sacred duty of leading this nation forward for the next four years. The governor said over the last two years, he’s worked across the aisle – bringing Democrats and Republicans together – to solve problems, cut taxes and reduce costs, create real opportunity in our classrooms, invest in public safety, create jobs, and grow our economy. Shapiro stands ready to work with the Trump Administration to continue the progress here in PA. At the same time, Shapiro added that he will always defend our fundamental freedoms and stand up to efforts to erode them. He will continue the work to build a Commonwealth where all Pennsylvanians have the freedom to chart their own course and the opportunity to succeed. The governor added as the Trump Administration begins its work, we must focus on the commonsense issues that bring people together to move the state and our country forward.