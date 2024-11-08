Shapiro Reacts To Election Outcomes

HARRISBURG – Gov. Josh Shapiro has responded to the results of the 2024 General Election. In a statement, he said the will of the people must be respected and the people of PA have spoken, electing Donald Trump to be the next President of the United States along with other Republicans and Democrats for state and federal offices on the same ballot. The governor added that he is going to continue to listen to the good people of PA, show respect for their choices, and find ways to bring people back together and move the ball down the field to put points on the board for all of us. Shapiro congratulated all the winning candidates from both parties.