Shapiro Promotes Small Business In Lancaster

LANCASTER – Some small downtown Lancaster businesses got a visit from Gov. Josh Shapiro to highlight efforts to invest in the Main Streets and small businesses that are driving economic growth in communities statewide. The Governor visited with local business owners at Sweetish Candy, J.A. Sharp Custom Jeweler, and Madcap & Co.. He was joined by Lancaster City Alliance President Marshall Snively and local legislators. Shapiro said we’re committed to uplifting small businesses and revitalizing the Main Streets like this one here in downtown Lancaster and others all across the state that serve as the foundation of our communities. These investments are not just about today, but about building a more vibrant economy where families and businesses can succeed for years to come.