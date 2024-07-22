Shapiro Administration Makes Election Hotline Available To Support Pennsylvanians’ Right To Peacefully, Safely Participate in Democratic Process

HARRISBURG – Following the attempted assassination of former President Trump, the Shapiro Administration – including the Pennsylvania Department of State (DOS), Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) and Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) – have been working diligently to mitigate any threats to the election process and are reminding Pennsylvanians of the resources available to them during this time. Secretary of the Commonwealth Al Schmidt said the Department of State (DOS) encourages anyone involved in the electoral process – whether they’re an election director, a candidate, a poll worker, or a registered voter – to immediately report threats of physical violence to DOS and appropriate law enforcement partners. Pennsylvanians can call DOS to report voter intimidation, election fraud, or other election crimes at 1-877-VOTESPA or file an election complaint on DOS’s website.