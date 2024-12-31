Settlement Reached Against Lender

HARRISBURG – PA Attorney General Michelle Henry announced that her office has issued restitution payments to over 1,300 PA consumers who borrowed money through California-based online lending platform, SoLo Funds, Inc. On July 1, Henry reached a settlement with SoLo after alleging that the company engaged in violations of PA usury and consumer protection laws. In accordance with the terms of the settlement, the Office of Attorney General has distributed a total of $158,924 in restitution funds to 1,309 PA consumers. SoLo has agreed to modify its business practices to comply with PA law. Checks were mailed directly to eligible consumers on December 18, 2024.