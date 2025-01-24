Settlement Announced Against Purdue Pharma

HARRISBURG – PA Attorney General Dave Sunday announced that a bipartisan coalition of states and other parties have reached a $7.4 billion settlement, in principle, with members of the Sackler family and their company Purdue Pharma, Inc., for their role in fueling an opioid crisis that continues to devastate families and communities across PA. The settlement is subject to court approval, and preliminary figures indicate PA will receive up to $212 million from the settlement, with payouts happening over the next 15 years. Sunday said no dollar amount could ever replace what has been lost due to the opioid epidemic, but this settlement will go a long way in bolstering treatment resources and helping PA achieve recovery. He added the epidemic was fueled by Purdue Pharma’s manufacturing and deceptive marketing of OxyContin, a highly potent and addictive drug. Dependency on the drug ruined countless lives, while the Sackler family and Purdue made more than $35 billion from its distribution, profiting off of the suffering of others.