Sentencing In Lancaster County Woman’s Death

LANCASTER – A man was sentenced to life in prison for the death of a Lancaster County woman. Robert Boddy of Lancaster was charged for the homicide of 65-year-old Nora Sanchez of New Holland in August 2021. Boddy entered guilty pleas to first degree homicide, strangulation, and aggravated indecent assault. He also entered pleas to failure to register information as a Megan’s Law offender and was sentenced to an additional 5-10 years and a forgery offense in which he received an additional 2.5 year sentence. Boddy had been identified as a person of interest by detectives as he lived in the same housing complex as the victim. On September 1, 2021, police were dispatched to an apartment in the 300 block of E. Main Street for a welfare check on Sanchez called in by her daughter. The property manager went to the apartment and found it locked. The property manager looked in through a window and saw Sanchez’s body. DNA evidence from the scene eventually came back to Boddy.