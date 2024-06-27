Senator Robinson Applauds Passage Of Bill Improving Cancer Treatment Access

HARRISBURG – On Tuesday, the Pennsylvania Senate approved legislation to improve cancer treatment access, according to Sen. Devlin Robinson (R-37). House Bill 1754 – the companion bill to Robinson’s Senate Bill 954 – would provide Pennsylvanians better access to personalized treatments following a diagnosis of cancer and other specific diseases through biomarker testing and precision medicine. Biomarker testing looks for biological changes at a molecular level, helping to detect cancer and other conditions such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and Parkinson’s disease to ensure patients get the right treatment option, and predicts the growth and spread of disease. With the fast-paced innovations and advancements in technology, House Bill 1754 would streamline the process, remove financial barriers, standardize definitions and procedures and acknowledge the disparities in treatment – especially among diverse populations. The bill now heads to the governor to be signed into law.