Senator Regan Armed School Security Legislation Achieves Final Passage, Heads To Governor

HARRISBURG – Every school district across the commonwealth will have an armed school security officer thanks to the passage of legislation sponsored by Sen. Mike Regan (R-31). Regan’s legislation, Senate Bill 907, was amended into Senate Bill 700, an omnibus School Code bill that was passed as part of the budget. The school security personnel component requires each school entity – defined as a school district, an intermediate unit, an area career and technical school, a charter school or a private residential rehabilitative institution – to have one full-time, trained school security personnel, defined as school resource officers, school police officers and school security guards. Additional funding is also being made available to assist schools with the hiring of an armed officer.