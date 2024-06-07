Senate Panel Approves Legislation Enhancing Alzheimer’s Care

HARRISBURG – The PA Senate Aging & Youth Committee approved legislation to advance Alzheimer’s Disease and Related Disorders or ADRD support. Senate Bill 840 would establish a permanent ADRD Division and an ADRD Advisory Committee within the Department of Aging. The establishment of the two entities would not only improve coordination, but also enhance PA’s ability to secure federal funding and implement effective policies for those affected by Alzheimer’s and related disorders. Currently, 280,000 PA seniors are living with Alzheimer’s – a number expected to rise to 320,000 by 2025. In 2020, the state spent nearly $3.7 billion on Medicaid costs for Alzheimer’s care, with projections indicating more than a 10% increase in the coming years. The bill now moves to the full state Senate for consideration.