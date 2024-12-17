Seeking A Reduction In PA Gaming Control Board Members

HARRISBURG – A Republican lawmaker plans on introducing legislation in the near future which would reduce the number of members on the PA Gaming Control Board from 7 to 5 members. Rep. Brad Roae of Crawford & Erie Counties says PA has several hundred authorities, boards, and commissions with about 99% of them offering no compensation at all. The PA Turnpike Commission pays $26,000 a year and the PA Liquor Control Board pays $76,000 a year for board members. PA’s Gaming Control Board pays its members $145,000 a year. Roae says paying that amount for part time hours and minimal responsibility positions in an era where all of the casino licenses were awarded over 10 years ago is ridiculous. He is circulating a co-sponsorship memo seeking support for his proposal.