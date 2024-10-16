Second Debate Held For PA U.S. Senate Seat

HARRISBURG (AP) – A second televised debate was held between Democrat PA U.S. Sen. Bob Casey and Republican challenger David McCormick. Tuesday night’s 60-minute debate had disagreements on abortion, clean energy policy, and gun laws. Casey portrayed McCormick as a wealthy, carpetbagging, former hedge fund CEO who got rich at the expense of Americans. McCormick painted Casey as a weak, do-nothing, career politician, who rubber-stamps policies from the Biden-Harris Administration. The 64-year-old Casey is PA’s longest-serving Democrat in the U.S. Senate seeking a fourth term in office. The 59-year-old McCormick sat on former President Donald Trump’s Defense Advisory Board and served in top positions under President George W. Bush.