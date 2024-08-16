Searching The Susquehanna For Missing Man

LANCASTER COUNTY – Authorities in Lancaster County are searching for a missing man along the Susquehanna River. Last evening, three people were on a boat at the Muddy Creek boat launch in Drumore Township, but the boat malfunctioned and shut down shortly after leaving. The boat floated down the river for several hundred yards before becoming disabled after it hit a rock bed. One of the boat passengers, 39-year-old Brian Pierce of Quarryville attempted to swim to shore to get help. The two remain people on the boat saw Pierce having difficulty about halfway to shore and they lost sight of him in the dark water. First responders were able to rescue the two on the boat and bring them to shore. A search was conducted last evening until 4 a.m. today and is planned to resume again today. Pierce is described as a white male, five feet ten, about 165 pounds, and was last seen wearing blue jeans, a t-shirt, and a baseball hat. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Lancaster at 717-299-7650.