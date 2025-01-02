Search For Two In Christmas Eve Homicide In York County

YORK COUNTY – Police in York County are asking help from the public in locating two males wanted for questioning in the Christmas Eve shooting death of a man at the Sheetz at 4309 N. George Street Extension in East Manchester Township. 23-year-old Tivory Bartlett of Douglassville, Berks County, died of multiple gunshot wounds at the scene. Police believe that 19-year-old Ajanii Barnes of York and 24-year-old Tajai Scott of Philadelphia have knowledge about the shooting. Police released photos of the two. Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contract York County Regional Police at 717-741-1259 or their website at ycrpd.org.