Scam Alert From The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office

LANCASTER – Lancaster County residents have been receiving an increasing number of scam telephone calls from persons impersonating Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office Deputies. The scammer may use the name(s) of an actual Deputy Sheriff and have also demonstrated the ability to clone the Sheriff’s Office telephone number. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office will NEVER call you and request you pay any fines or fees over the telephone, nor will they demand you purchase gift or money cards to pay for court costs, post bail or pay a fine for failure to appear for jury duty. If you receive one of these calls, DO NOT PAY ANY MONEY and contact the police agency whose jurisdiction covers the area where the call was received.