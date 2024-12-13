Saving More PA Farmland

HARRISBURG – PA is investing over $10.2 million to protect 2,842 acres of farmland in 13 counties from future development. In 2024, PA preserved 167 new farms and 13,847 prime acres of farmland across the state, investing more than $50.6 million. The effort by state and local governments ensure that PA farmers will have the prime-quality land needed to continue supporting families, communities, and jobs. PA Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding says saving farmland for producing food, rather than losing it to warehouses and sprawl is an investment we can’t afford not to make as farmers face fierce competition from developers seeking to buy their land. PA leads the nation in preserved farmland through the state’s Farmland Preservation Program.