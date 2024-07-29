Safety Statement From E-Town Police Chief

ELIZABETHTOWN – Elizabethtown Police Chief Derek Koch released a statement regarding his department receiving several recent inquiries about criminal organizations, specifically drug cartels, operating within the borough. He says the release of sensitive, criminal intelligence information such as this could compromise any current or future investigations, so he cannot publicly comment on this topic; however, he wants to re-assure everyone that Elizabethtown Borough is a safe community, and residents can depend upon the Elizabethtown Police Department to swiftly and thoroughly investigate all claims of criminal activity.