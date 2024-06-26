Roman’s Law Passes PA Senate, Says Reps. Watro and Cabell

HARRISBURG – Companion legislation to a bill sponsored by Reps. Dane Watro (R-Luzerne/Schuylkill) and Mike Cabell (R-Luzerne) that would allow delayed school enrollment in Pennsylvania for young children with autism passed in the Senate yesterday. Senate Bill 1157, also known as Roman’s Law, sponsored by Sen. Dave Argall (R-29), will now go to the House of Representatives for consideration. The legislation would allow the parents or guardians of children who have reached the compulsory school age of 6 to request a waiver from the Pennsylvania Department of Education to delay school enrollment for one year if the child has been diagnosed with autism or other developmental and intellectual disabilities. The child would also be eligible to receive early intervention services from the state during the waiver period. Additionally, under the bill, the parent or guardian may enroll the child in kindergarten or first grade for the next school year at the end of the waiver period. The bill is named after Roman DeAngelo, a Luzerne County boy with autism whose parents have advocated for the enrollment change.