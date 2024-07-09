Road Rage Incident Leads To Arrest

CUMBERLAND COUNTY – Police in Cumberland County arrested and charged a Mechanicsburg man after a road rage incident. On Sunday, June 23 around 7:20 a.m., officers were dispatched to meet with a witness who captured the incident on their personal car camera. The video showed a pickup truck attempting to run a bicyclist off of the road. The incident started on East Winding Hill Road near Orchard Boulevard and continued to the intersection of Gettysburg Pike and Cumberland Parkway. During the incident, the pickup driver struck the bicyclist. Upper Allen Township Police determined that 57-year-old Donald Alleman was the pickup driver. Alleman turned himself in to police for a preliminary arraignment. A preliminary hearing will be scheduled at a later date.