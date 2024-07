Road Closure In Lancaster

LANCASTER – Pleasure Road in Lancaster City is permanently closed for a culvert repair project, which is expected to be completed by the end of August. During the approximate month-long replacement, no traffic will be permitted to travel along Pleasure Road between Sunnybrook Drive and Walnut Street. A detour has been set up, which utilizes New Holland Pike, Franklin, Walnut, and Chestnut Streets. Motorists are encouraged to allow for extra time when traveling through the area.