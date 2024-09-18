RGGI Electricity Tax Repeal Approved By PA Senate

HARRISBURG – The PA Senate approved legislation to repeal the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative or RGGI carbon tax enacted through executive order by the Wolf Administration in 2019. Bill supporters said the initiative, a multi-state compact, would increase electricity rates for consumers, cut energy and manufacturing jobs, and lead to the closure of PA power plants. Last year, Commonwealth Court ruled PA’s entrance into the initiative may only be achieved through legislation enacted by the General Assembly, not merely through rule making promulgated by the Department of Environmental Protection and the Environmental Quality Board. The ruling has been appealed to the PA Supreme Court by Gov. Josh Shapiro, and that appeal remains pending. Govs. Tom Wolf and Shapiro have faced sharp criticism for pushing PA to participate in the initiative despite bipartisan objections from the General Assembly. Senate Bill 1058 now goes to the PA House.