Resolution Sets Elder Abuse Awareness Day In PA

HARRISBURG – A resolution has been introduced by Allegheny County Rep. Lindsay Powell which would designate June 15, 2024 as Elder Abuse Awareness Day in PA. Powell says elder abuse encompasses psychological, emotional, and financial manipulation and is made easier through widespread internet access. They are our mothers, fathers, brothers, sisters, aunts, and uncles who were there for us when we needed support. Now, we need to be present for them to keep them healthy and safe in their advanced age. Reports of elder abuse in PA rose from over 39,000 cases in fiscal year 2020-21 to over 44,000 cases in fiscal year 2021-22. House Resolution 453 was referred to the PA House Aging & Older Adult Services Committee.