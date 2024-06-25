Representative Topper Bill To Give Districts Freedom To Explore Shared Learning, Consolidation Approved by Committee

HARRISBURG – Acknowledging the need to modernize and improve the educational system in Pennsylvania, legislation by Rep. Jesse Topper (R-Beford/Fulton) that would encourage districts to explore sharing services and possible mergers was unanimously approved by the House Education Committee yesterday. House Bill 2386 would expand the scope of grants available for administrative partnerships, ensuring they encompass instructional programming partnerships and consolidation feasibility studies. Importantly, the program would provide funding for districts to investigate the feasibility of consolidation or mergers. Consolidation studies can identify potential benefits and challenges, empowering districts to make informed decisions that best serve their communities and students. House Bill 2386 now goes to the full House for consideration.