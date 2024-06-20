Remains Identified As Homicide Victim

LANCASTER – Human remains discovered alongside the PA Turnpike in Clay Township, Lancaster County, on January 21, 1992 have been identified. PSP-Lancaster and the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office are now investigating the 1991 homicide of Derek Mason of Philadelphia. The remains were dumped into a wooded area along the PA Turnpike and went unidentified until December 2023 after the State Police and District Attorney’s Office partnered to fund the use of Forensic Genetic Genealogy. Bone samples were sent to Othram Labs in Texas to have advanced DNA testing completed. Once the testing was completed, genealogical research conducted by a PSP Analyst identified potential family members. Through interviews with family and additional DNA testing, the remains were positively identified as belonging to Mason, who was determined to be a homicide victim. Mason was last seen leaving his residence in the 500 block of South 39th Street in West Philadelphia in October 1991. He was known in the area by the names “Hawkeye” and “Hawk.” Anyone with information regarding the homicide is asked to contact Trooper Brian McNally at 717-290-1967. PSP Tips is offering a $2,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest in this case.