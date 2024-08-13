Recovery Operation Continues At Yellow Breeches

NEW CUMBERLAND – Emergency crews have resumed this morning their efforts to locate a missing juvenile who was displaced from a kayak on the Yellow Breeches Creek last Saturday afternoon. Fairview Township Fire Department say the operation is still being conducted as a recovery. Today’s operations are focused near the dam in the area of Limekiln Road and Slate Hill Road. The York County Office of Emergency Management has authorized resources and authorization has been received to remove certain debris from the dam area to aid in the search. Multiple emergency crews from York and surrounding counties continue to work diligently and delicately in their efforts to locate the missing juvenile. Roadways in the area are closed to allow equipment and crews to work safely. Road closures include Limekiln at Spangler’s Mill Roads & Slate Hill Road. at Argali Lane.