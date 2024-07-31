Ready To Rally In PA After Assassination Attempt

HARRISBURG – The presidential race returns to PA again this week with a visit from the Republican presidential nominee, former President Donald Trump. In his first rally in PA since the July 13 assassination attempt in Butler, Trump is scheduled to speak around 6 p.m. today in the New Holland Arena at the PA Farm Show Complex and Expo Center located at 2300 N. Cameron Street in Harrisburg. The arena is indoors as opposed to the location in Butler which was outdoors. Doors to the campaign rally today are scheduled to open at 2 p.m.