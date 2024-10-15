Push For Minor Protections On PA Film Sets

HARRISBURG – To prevent known abusers from working with children on PA film sets, Montgomery County Sen. Maria Collett and Sen. John Kane of Chester & Delaware Counties are proposing legislation that would require child abuse background checks for staff on productions receiving the PA Film Tax Credit. A recent Investigation Discovery network docuseries, “Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV,” pulled back the curtain on workplace abuse and manipulation involving various child actors on Nickelodeon shows from the 1990’s and 2000’s. In one example, an employee convicted of child abuse was fired from one children’s TV network only to be hired by another prominent children’s network. By implementing thorough background checks for all personnel working with minors, there is a more secure environment for talented youngsters to thrive. The proposal amends the PA Film Tax Credit to require every adult working on the set of a production that receives the tax credit to pass a child abuse background check when that production employs a minor. The lawmakers are circulating a co-sponsorship memo seeking support.