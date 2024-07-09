PSP Releases Independence Day Holiday Enforcement Results

HARRISBURG – The PA State Police released the results of its annual Independence Day weekend enforcement detail, which aimed to strengthen roadway safety across the Commonwealth. PSP investigated 774 vehicle crashes resulting in 11 fatalities and 244 injuries July 3-7. Intoxicated driving was a factor in 64 crashes, including four fatal crashes. During the five days, troopers arrested 556 motorists for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and issued 28,429 citations, including 7,975 for speeding, 876 for failing to wear a seat belt, and 225 for not securing children in safety seats. The statistics cover only those incidents investigated by PSP and do not include incidents to which other law enforcement agencies responded.