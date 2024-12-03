PSP Release Thanksgiving Holiday Stats

HARRISBURG – The PA State Police released their crash and enforcement totals from the 2024 Thanksgiving travel period. From November 27 to December 1, 2024, PSP investigated 1,075 vehicle crashes, resulting in seven deaths. Impaired driving was a factor in 64 of those crashes, one of which was fatal. During the five-day holiday weekend, troopers arrested 552 individuals for driving under the influence and issued 7,770 citations for speeding, 1,020 citations for failing to wear a seat belt, and 124 for not securing children in safety seats. The statistics cover only those incidents investigated by the PA State Police and do not include incidents to which other law enforcement agencies responded.