Protecting PA Drivers During Snow Squalls

MIDDLETOWN – PA drivers could soon get more information to help them stay safe during snow squalls. The PA Turnpike Commission, PennDOT, and PEMA are teaming up with the National Weather Service and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to prioritize safety and further study how snow squalls affect driving. A snow squall is a brief and intense period of heavy snow, strong winds, and whiteout conditions. Due to their isolated and intense nature, snow squalls can catch drivers off guard and lead to major transportation impacts, including multi-vehicle crashes. On days when snow squalls are possible, the National Weather Service will alert PennDOT, PEMA, public safety and emergency management officials, and many others. The agencies can then activate changeable message signs, variable speed limits, and wireless emergency alerts to convey the impending danger from snow squalls to motorists and the public. As part of the safety measures, variable speed limit or VSL signs quickly reduce speed limits when conditions warrant more cautious driving, such as during a snow squall. Data shows VSL signs have decreased crashes and injuries.