Proposals Impact PA’s Election Process

HARRISBURG – A package of four bills is being introduced by Rep. Aaron Bernstine of Butler & Lawrence Counties aimed at enhancing the transparency and security of PA’s election process. The first would require the PA Department of State to update the full voter export list daily instead of weekly and also include a detailed breakout of instances where voter registration information is altered, including the date and time of such changes. A second bill would mandate that county election boards ascertain whether a voter registration applicant is a qualified elector within 96 hours of receiving the application. A third bill introduces a fine of $50,000 and a mandatory minimum of 30 days in jail for fraudulent voting. The fourth bill would award 50% of any fine collected for election-related offenses to the individual who reported the offense. Bernstine is circulating a co-sponsorship memo for support.