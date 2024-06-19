Proposal Would Ban “Greenwashing” In PA

HARRISBURG – Philadelphia County Rep. Chris Rabb plans to introduce legislation which would prohibit corporations from using the deceitful practice known as “greenwashing” in PA. Rabb says corporations have taken advantage of environmentally-conscious consumers by intentionally marketing their products in a manner that makes them appear better for the planet than they really are. Such practice is known as “greenwashing.” He says it’s often seen when companies use terms such as “net zero,” “low carbon” or “cleaner energy,” even if those claims are not based in reality. The proposal would ensure that there is truth in marketing by amending the Unfair Trade Practices and Consumer Protection Law to explicitly prohibit deceptive environmental marketing claims. A co-sponsorship memo is being circulated seeking support.