Proposal Protects Investment In Israel

HARRISBURG – York County Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill and Bucks County Sen. Steve Santarsiero plan to introduce bipartisan legislation to uphold PA’s support for Israel by prohibiting holdings in the State Treasury or Commonwealth pension funds from boycotting or divesting from Israel and companies doing business with Israel. The bill will also withhold state funding from any institution of higher learning that boycotts or divests from Israel. The measure is being introduced in the wake of recent protests on college campuses across the United States, during which in some cases protesters were successful in getting universities to consider divesting from Israel and companies that do business with the Israeli government. The lawmakers will introduce the legislation in the coming weeks.