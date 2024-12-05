Proposal Legalizes Recreational Marijuana In PA

HARRISBURG – Two Democrat lawmakers – Rep. Rick Krajewski of Philadelphia County and Rep. Dan Frankel of Allegheny County – announced their co-sponsorship memo for legislation decriminalizing marijuana in PA. Twenty-four other states have already legalized recreational marijuana. The legislation prioritizes expungement and restorative justice for those affected by drug policies; public health protections, such as limiting excessive THC levels, prohibiting predatory marketing and packaging, preventing accidental ingestions by children and other recommendations developed by the nation’s leading scientists; and providing sustainable marijuana businesses opportunities for local and diverse operators.