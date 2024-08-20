Proposal Impacts Muffler Modification

HARRISBURG – Legislation will soon be introduced which would ban the sale of muffler and exhaust pipe modifiers for vehicles, ATVs, and motorcycles manufactured after 1978. Bill sponsor, Philadelphia County Rep. Jared Solomon said his measure would provide state agencies with clear guidance on excessive noise and exhaust pollution and help reduce its impact on communities and residents. It would also help local police enforce ordinances. The Democrat commented that the noise and exhaust pollution caused by loud dirt bikes, cars, and ATVs is increasingly becoming a nuisance in many communities. The proposal, which he dubbed the Stop Loud and Excessive Exhaust Pollution or SLEEP Act, would require PennDOT to act against official inspection stations with multiple violations and proposes penalties of up to $1,000 and/or 30 days in prison for such violations.