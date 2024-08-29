Proposal Gets People From Welfare To Work

HARRISBURG – In an effort to create a “Welfare-to-Work” pilot program, Cambria County Rep. Frank Burns is soliciting co-sponsors in the PA House for his proposal. Knowing the majority of his constituents believe that able-bodied persons should be working, Burns wants to gradually wean them off public welfare over 12 months, working with the private sector to phase out government assistance as a 40-hour work week is phased in. He says this would help cut the welfare rolls, help families transition to self-sufficiency, and help businesses tap into a potential pool of new workers. The proposed welfare reform would create a statewide pilot program in fourth and fifth class counties. Under the measure, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families recipients would continue to collect full cash benefits in addition to 20 hours of pay per week as they train. After six months, the business would pay the individual for 30 hours of weekly work while they continue receiving 70% of their cash benefits. After one year, the business would pay the individual for the full 40 hours of weekly work, at which point cash benefits would be terminated.