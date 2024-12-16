Proposal Eliminates Paper Statement Fees

HARRISBURG – Allegheny County Sen.-Elect Nick Pisciottano plans to introduce legislation to prohibit paper account fees. He says many have experienced a fee associated with paper statements imposed by banks, credit card companies, and other businesses. Fees can often reach $5 per statement, accumulating into significant annual costs for consumers. For that reason, the lawmaker intends to introduce a measure to prohibit charging consumers extra fees for paper statements. Imposing such fees will be classified as an unfair or deceptive practice. The legislation will not restrict businesses from offering incentives to encourage consumers to choose electronic or alternative statement formats. Pisciottano is circulating a co-sponsorship memo seeking support for his proposal.