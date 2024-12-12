Prison For Lancaster County Man After Shooting

LANCASTER COUNTY – Police have charged a Lancaster County man with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, and endangering the welfare of children after officers responded to a shooting in the first block of Reinholds Road on December 9th around 8:10 p.m. Police found a 28-year-old female victim lying in the street with multiple gunshot wounds. 32-year-old Ezekiel Sanderful of Reinholds retreated back into a residence upon officers arriving. Authorities provided aid to the victim before she was transported to a hospital. The victim remains hospitalized in stable condition. Sanderful eventually surrendered and was taken into custody without incident. A young child was present, but was not physically harmed during the incident. Sanderful was remanded to Lancaster County Prison.