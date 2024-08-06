Presidential Campaign Returns To PA

WASHINGTON, DC (AP) – Today we will know who Vice President Kamala Harris has chosen for a running mate in the presidential race. She and her running mate will attend a rally this evening in Philadelphia. In recent days, Harris has zeroed in on three potential finalists: PA Gov. Josh Shapiro, Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly, and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz. After their PA debut, Harris and her new running mate plan visits together throughout the week to key battleground states. Meanwhile, Republican Donald Trump’s Vice Presidential running mate, J.D. Vance will also be in Philadelphia today. Vance plans to highlight the liberal policies of the Biden-Harris Administration which have led to the soaring cost of daily living for all Americans, an increase in crime, and illegal immigrants pouring into the country.