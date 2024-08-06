Presidential Campaign Comes To PA

WASHINGTON, DC (AP) – Vice President Kamala Harris will introduce Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate tonight in Philadelphia. Three people familiar with the decision confirmed the pick to The Associated Press today. The Midwestern governor, military veteran, and union supporter has helped enact an ambitious Democrat agenda in his state. He was elected chair of the Democratic Governors Association in December. Meanwhile, Republican Donald Trump’s Vice Presidential running mate, J.D. Vance will also be in Philadelphia today. Vance plans to highlight the liberal policies of the Biden-Harris Administration which have led to the soaring cost of daily living for all Americans, an increase in crime, and illegal immigrants pouring into the country.