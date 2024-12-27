Preparing To Leave The PA Senate

LANCASTER COUNTY – As he prepares to leave the PA Senate, Lancaster County Sen. Ryan Aument is looking forward to his new role with Sen.-Elect David McCormick. The Republican lawmaker will be McCormick’s State Director for his PA offices. Aument said he did not have plans to leave the state Senate until he received the call from McCormick a few weeks ago to be chosen for the position. Aument has tendered his resignation from the PA Senate on December 31st. He was elected to the PA Senate in 2014 and has served as Senate Majority Whip. Aument said he is grateful for the trust placed in him by the voters of Lancaster County. The relationships built, the policies refined, and the progress achieved have been the most rewarding aspects of his years of public service. A special election will be scheduled for residents of the 36th District to select Aument’s replacement. His offices will still be open for constituents to get assistance in state-related matters.