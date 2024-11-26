Practice Safety In The Kitchen For Thanksgiving

HARRISBURG -The Office of the State Fire Commissioner is reminding Pennsylvanians to practice safe cooking habits this Thanksgiving holiday. Fire Commissioner Tom Cook says the average number of reported residential building fires on Thanksgiving Day is more than double the average number of fires in residential buildings on all other days. He says practice safety in the kitchen. A link to the State Fire Commissioner’s website for more fire safety tips can be found by clicking on the picture below.

