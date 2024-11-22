Possible Slick Travel This Morning

LANCASTER – A special weather statement has been issued for our area. The possibility of wet snow today for the morning commute may cause for slippery travel as low pressure strengthens off the New Jersey Coast and upper level low pressure with cooling temperatures aloft moves east across PA. Snow accumulations will be light and generally less than one inch. However, with forecast low temperatures between 30 and 34 degrees, some untreated roads and bridges could develop a light coating of slush creating slick travel conditions. Plan for the possibility of variable travel conditions and allow a little extra time for travel, especially if your route takes you over higher elevations.