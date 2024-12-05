Police Say Be Alert For Gift Thefts

LANCASTER – Area law enforcement agencies are warning citizens that as you get into the holiday spirit, know that thieves are banking on doing the same. Be careful not to lure would-be-thieves to your vehicle with presents, packages or other valuables in plain view. It can be an easy grab that ends up escalating to more than stolen gifts. Police have offered tips this holiday season to protect yourself, your belongings, and your vehicle. Stay alert, walk confidently with your head up, and survey the scene around you. Park your vehicle in well-lit places and in close range of a surveillance camera if possible If something doesn’t feel right, trust your gut .Vary your routine so your route and habits are less predictable. Always lock your vehicle and take your keys. Don’t leave items visible in your vehicle. Put bags of presents in your trunk or at a place in your vehicle out of the view of passers-by.