Pharmacy Benefit Manager Legislation Advances

HARRISBURG – In a move aimed at protecting pharmacies and patients across PA, legislation which would reform the practices of Pharmacy Benefit Managers or PBMs operating within the Commonwealth has passed the PA House. House Bill 1993 mandates the PA Department of Insurance establish a robust process for addressing and resolving pharmacy complaints against PBMs. Key provisions of the bill include strict limitations and potential bans on several controversial PBM practices, including patient steering, spread pricing, and retroactive recoupment of funds previously paid to pharmacies by PBMs. Bill supporters say the legislation is a crucial step toward ensuring transparency and accountability in how PBMs operate. Patients should not be subjected to unfair practices that inflate costs and limit their choice of where to fill prescriptions. The bill garnered bipartisan support and now proceeds to the state Senate for further consideration.