Permanent WIC Board Bill Becomes Law

HARRISBURG – A bill to create a permanent advisory board for the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children or WIC was signed into law by Gov. Josh Shapiro, becoming Act 22 of 2024. Senate Bill 721 received unanimous support in the state Senate and passed the House. It seeks to address declining enrollment and optimize WIC, which is fully funded at the federal level.The legislation came out of discussions with health care officials and WIC providers in Berks County.