Pennsylvanians Asked To Report Wild Turkey Sightings

HARRISBURG – If you happen to see wild turkeys, the PA Game Commission wants to hear from you. Their survey on wild turkey sightings wraps up on Saturday, Aug. 31. Pennsylvanians are encouraged to report their sightings by including the number of wild turkeys seen, along with the location, date, and contact information in case agency biologists have follow-up questions. Note that your specific location is kept confidential and is used only to determine the general area of each sighting. Game Commission Turkey Biologist Mary Jo Casalena said the data from the survey helps assess turkey productivity across Wildlife Management Units and contributes to long-term tracking of turkey reproductive success across the state, region, and country. The survey includes input from both Game Commission personnel and the public. You can report your sightings to the PA Game Commission by clicking on the picture below.