Pennsylvania Lawmakers Pass Nearly $48 Billion Budget Almost Two Weeks Late

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania lawmakers ground through a flurry of votes yesterday to approve a budget deal, nearly two weeks into the new fiscal year after being slowed by disagreements during closed-door negotiations over Democrats’ push for more public schools aid. The $47.6 billion plan for the fiscal year that started July 1 represents a 6% increase over last year’s approved spending, with most of the new money going toward public schools and human services to boost pay for direct care workers. The plan also devotes more money to making college more affordable in a state that’s rated as among the worst in the nation in affordability. The plan does not increase sales nor income tax rates and requires $3 billion in surplus cash to balance.