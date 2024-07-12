Pennsylvania Authorizes Regulations For Carbon Capture Wells

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania lawmakers have approved legislation aimed at helping the nation’s No. 2 natural gas-producing state attract carbon capture projects and enable federally-funded hydrogen hubs. The Republican-penned bill passed Thursday authorizes the Department of Environmental Protection to write regulations to oversee underground wells that store carbon dioxide. It’s a critical component of carbon capture technology that supporters envision as a way to slow climate change. The bill passed the House and Senate and was sent to Democrat Gov. Josh Shapiro’s desk. Skeptics say carbon capture has been oversold as a climate change solution and merely will spawn pipelines and extend the life of a fossil fuel industry that burns oil, coal and natural gas.